Dollars and Sense: Interview Tips

Dollars and Sense

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for a job? The job hunt all starts with an application that can give you the opportunity to shine for a potential employer during an interview.

Theresa Younce from Dollar Bank joined us on HRS to share some interview preparation tips.

Dollar Bank Job Fair
Thursday, June 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn – Town Center, Virginia Beach.
Bring a copy of your resume and speak with recruiters!

To learn more about Dollar Bank products and services visit them online at dollar.bank or call (757) 222-5070.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter