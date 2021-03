PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thinking about remodeling your kitchen or master bath? Would you like to add a swimming pool or get a new fence? Spring is a great time to take on those home improvement projects and they all start with a budget. In this edition of Dollars and Sense, Dollar Bank Loan Expert, Beth Ann Lines joined us with some great advice on financing the job.

Dollar Bank

Call (757) 222-5070 or visit WWW.DOLLAR.BANK

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.