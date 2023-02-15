PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On July 19, 1855, Dollar Bank opened for business as, “The Pittsburgh Dollar Savings Institution.”

For $1, anyone could open a savings account. Between 1855 and the early 1900s, about 40% of Dollar Bank’s African American customers were born in Virginia.

James Hinton from Dollar Bank joined us with more of that Virginia history and how it has shaped how Dollar Bank does business.

