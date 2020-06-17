Dollars and Sense: Buying your First Home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to Freddie Mac, mortgage interest rates are dropping to an all-time low and that is great news — especially for first time home buyers. In this week’s Dollars and Sense, James Hinton Jr. from Dollar Bank joined us with some important steps you need to take to go from renter to homeowner.

Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has six offices in Hampton Roads.

Find the location near you by visiting dollar.bank or by calling (757) 284-5020.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.

