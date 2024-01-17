PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ryan Naughton is a senior security investigator with Dollar Bank, and joined us to share some of the benefits and security concerns when it comes to using QR codes. One of the biggest takeaways is to double check that a sticker hasn’t been placed over an original QR code with a fraudulent one, for example, on a parking meter. Make sure the website looks legitimate in the preview screen before fully opening it on your phone.

Dollar Bank

1-800-242-2265

www.Dollar.Bank/locations

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.