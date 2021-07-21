Dollars and Sense: Imposter Scam Warning

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Federal Trade Commission more than 600-million dollars were lost in 2019 in “Imposter Scams” and it’s on the rise! In this dollars and sense segment, Corporate Security Investigations officer, Mackenzie Greenert joins us to tell us more about imposter scams and how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

To learn more about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from Imposter Scams call Dollar Bank at (757) 222-5070 or visit www.Dollar.Bank

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank

