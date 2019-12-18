Live Now
Live updates: House to vote on Trump impeachment Wednesday

Dollars and Sense: First-Time Homebuyer Preps

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to Fannie Mae, the low mortgage rates of 2019 are expected to stay low in 2020, and that’s great for first time homebuyers. Here now to talk about what you need to do to go from renter to homeowner is James Hinton Jr. from Dollar Bank on a new edition of Dollars & Sense.

Dollar Bank
Dollar Bank has six offices in Hampton Roads
Find the location near you by visiting dollar.bank or call (757) 284-5020
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories