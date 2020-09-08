Do You Have Time To Be A Friend?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court is looking for caring adults to support children involved in pending court cases. Executive Director Susan Fincke joined us today to talk about this rewarding virtual volunteer opportunity, and other ways people can help families struggling to find stability. To learn more visit fopjc.org
