Do You Have the Right Chemistry?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You are what you eat, and if you don’t balance your diet, you may not balance your body’s pH! Today, Lisa Galpion-Bey talked about why pH matters, and how Alkalicious Juice Bar and Grill can help you find delicious foods and beverages that lead to great body chemistry!

Alkalicious Juice Bar & Vegan Grill

733 Eden Way North, Suite 402

Chesapeake

(757) 698-4430

AlkaliciousJuice.com

Facebook & Instagram @alkaliciousjuice

