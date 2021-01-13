Do You Have the Right Chemistry?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You are what you eat, and if you don’t balance your diet, you may not balance your body’s pH! Today, Lisa Galpion-Bey talked about why pH matters, and how Alkalicious Juice Bar and Grill can help you find delicious foods and beverages that lead to great body chemistry!

Alkalicious Juice Bar & Vegan Grill
733 Eden Way North, Suite 402
Chesapeake
(757) 698-4430
AlkaliciousJuice.com
Facebook & Instagram @alkaliciousjuice

