PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River Project is building a new lab they say will serve as a global model for urban coastal living that protects both the eco-system and humans as sea levels rise.

Luisa Black is the Resilience Manager and joins us to talk more about the Pru and Louis Ryan Resilience Lab.

Elizabeth River Project

5205 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

757-399-7487

ElizabethRiver.org

