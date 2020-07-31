Discovering Hampton Roads: The Superintendent’s House

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Parks, Recreation, and Tourism and the Chesapeake Convention & Visitors Bureau are excited to announce the launch of their new African American Heritage Trail.

The trail includes a self-guided driving tour of six historical sites throughout Chesapeake. There’s even a podcast available to accompany explorers along their journey. One of those sites includes the Superintendent’s House along the Great Dismal Swamp.

Toby L. Word, of Chesapeake Convention & Visitors Bureau, met with our team to discuss the historical significance of the building.

If you’re interested in taking the tour head to http://www.visitchesapeake.com/AAHT.

