Discovering Hampton Roads: The Newsome House

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Earlier this year, we introduced you to Crystal Sessoms, the director of the Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center. The Hampton Roads native spoke of her passion for preserving African American History throughout the region where she was raised.

This week, we met with Sessoms again to discuss the historical significance of the Newsome House and the family who resided there for nearly 70 years.

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $2 suggested donation to aid in future programming at the museum. 

The Newsome House Foundation is also working on docuseries focusing on African Americans who live in Virginia. If you’re interested in participating, give them a call at 757-247-2360.  

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***