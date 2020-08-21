Discovering Hampton Roads: The Newsome House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Earlier this year, we introduced you to Crystal Sessoms, the director of the Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center. The Hampton Roads native spoke of her passion for preserving African American History throughout the region where she was raised.

This week, we met with Sessoms again to discuss the historical significance of the Newsome House and the family who resided there for nearly 70 years.

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $2 suggested donation to aid in future programming at the museum.

The Newsome House Foundation is also working on docuseries focusing on African Americans who live in Virginia. If you’re interested in participating, give them a call at 757-247-2360.

