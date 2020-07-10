Discovering Hampton Roads: Student-Inspired Art Walk

Live Now
The ViBe Creative District isn’t the only place to see elaborate public works of art in Virginia Beach. There’s another must-see spot in the Kempsville region, where all of the artwork was created by students.  

The student artists all attended public middle and high schools within the jurisdiction of the 4th Precinct Command, which includes Brandon Middle, Larkspur Middle, Kempsville Middle, Salem Middle, Kempsville High, Green Run High, Salem High and Tallwood High School.  

The students began working on the murals in late December of 2019 and finished them in February of this year. Each school was tasked with painting two murals that demonstrated school pride and their interpretation of what a positive police and community partnership looks like.

The murals are open to the public and located outside of the 4th Precinct Command at 5152 Lobaugh Drive. 

