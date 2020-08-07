Discovering Hampton Roads: ‘Michelangelo – A Different View’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival will be showcasing the work of one of the most influential artists in the 16th century.

The exhibit “Michelangelo — A Different View” recreates the awe and wonder of Michelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel.

Using state of the art technology, his timeless masterpieces have been reproduced, allowing guests to see the artwork up close.

The exhibit will be on display from August 8 until August 30 on the 2nd floor the MacArthur Center.

The exhibit will be open from Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students under 25-years-old.

