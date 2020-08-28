Discovering Hampton Roads: Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you love the great outdoors but don’t feel like leaving town, check out Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve in Portsmouth.
The 142-acre preserve is a sweet escape that the whole family can enjoy. The Hoffler Creek Foundation offers several fun activities throughout the year, from kayaking to birdwatching, and hiking the trails.
Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve is free and open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Latest News
- Pine Gulch fire is now the largest fire in Colorado history
- Hampton resident floats possible solution for more beachfront parking at Fort Monroe
- Norfolk Military History Museums commemorates end of World War II
- Senior Alert issued for missing Maryland man who could be heading to Virginia
- Army Corps of Engineers: North Landing Bridge replacement project clears major hurdle