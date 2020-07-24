Discovering Hampton Roads: Freemason District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Located along the Elizabeth River just to the west of the Central Business District, you will find the city’s oldest standing neighborhood — the Freemason District.

Its cobblestone streets, trendy restaurants, and historic homes dating back to the late 1700s add to the neighborhood’s unique charm.

Long time resident, Greta Gustavson, sat down with us to explain why the Freemason District is one of the crown jewels of Hampton Roads. 

