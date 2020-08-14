Discovering Hampton Roads: F-14 Tomcat Monument

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you have a need for speed, check out the new F-14 Tomcat at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The monument at Naval Aviation Monument Park not only pays tribute to the plane but to those who gave their lives flying it, building it, and sustaining it.

Retired Rear Adm. Fred Lewis shared memories of flying this historic aircraft and how it’s tied to Hampton Roads.

A dedication ceremony for the new monument is scheduled for Spring of 2021.

More from HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***