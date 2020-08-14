Discovering Hampton Roads: F-14 Tomcat Monument

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you have a need for speed, check out the new F-14 Tomcat at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The monument at Naval Aviation Monument Park not only pays tribute to the plane but to those who gave their lives flying it, building it, and sustaining it.

Retired Rear Adm. Fred Lewis shared memories of flying this historic aircraft and how it’s tied to Hampton Roads.

A dedication ceremony for the new monument is scheduled for Spring of 2021.

