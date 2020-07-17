Discovering Hampton Roads: Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center is a multi-purpose cultural space in the Southeast community of Newport News. The center is a destination for music, dance, and art — but there’s more than meets the eye.

Many people don’t know that the structure itself has been around for more than a century. Michelle Gilliam, the cultural supervisor for the City of Newport News, sat down with the Hampton Roads Show to give us a history lesson on this remarkable landmark.

The Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center is now open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 2410 Wickham Avenue in Newport News.

For more information visit downinggross.org or give them a call at (757) 247-8950.

