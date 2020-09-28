Discovering Hampton Roads: Constant’s Wharf and Marina Park

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve ever been to Hilton Garden Inn and Suffolk Conference Center, you may have notice a small park behind the hotel.  Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina sits on Nansemond River, home to many concerts, festivals, and family-friendly activities.

Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset.

 More from The Hampton Roads Show

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***