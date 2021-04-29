Discover Jamestown Settlement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The living history of Jamestown is on full display and open to visitors at Jamestown Settlement. The Hampton Roads Show visited with Jamie Helmick to find out how Jamestown keeps the history of the past front and center for all to see.

Jamestown Day is May 8
Combination tickets available with American Revolution Museum at Yorktown and other area attractions.
Residents of James City County, York County and City of Williamsburg receive free admission to both museums.
Visit JYFMuseums.org and TheFoundersDistrict.com for more information

