PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back, bigger and better than ever! Prehistoric Nick is a dinosaur trainer with Jurassic Quest and he joined us on HRS with all the prehistoric details!
Jurassic Quest
Don’t miss out on the traveling dinosaur exhibit the event
Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9
Hampton Roads Convention Center
For tickets and details visit jurassicquest.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jurassic Quest.