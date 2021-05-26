Dinosaur Summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to roar and take a trip back in time millions of years to the prehistoric era when giant reptiles roared and stomped the earth!

This summer is all about dinosaurs at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM). Their Education Associate, Emily Hoffman, joined HRS to tell us more!

Dinosaur Summer starts this weekend and runs through September 6th.

  • call VLM at 757-595-1900,
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Living Museum.

