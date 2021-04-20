Dining Out For Life (And The Health Of Our Restaurants)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The LGBT Life Center is excited to continue a tradition of culinary compassion with the 18th Annual “Dining Out For Life” event. CEO Stacie Walls shared how the event has become even better this year with a dual mission of helping people living with HIV enjoy a better life, and also to breathe life back into the restaurants that have struggled during the pandemic.

18th Annual Dining Out For Life
Thursday, April 29th
Call (757) 640-0929 or visit LGBTLifeCenter.org
Connect on Social Media @LGBTLIFECENTER

