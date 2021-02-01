Dine In, Take Out and Buy Local

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You know you’re tired of cooking the same old things at home, so why not get out and try something new while supporting local businesses! Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway! Virginia Beach Restaurant Association Executive Director, Stacey Shiflet joined us with the details.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is going on now through Saturday
For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and more, visit DINEINVB.com or call (757) 513-5954. You can also connect on social media @VBRESTAURANTS

