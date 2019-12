PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From a plush Calvin Klein to a packable Michael Koors, Dillard’s has top notch top coats to keep style in and weather out! “Coat Day” is December 7 in all area stores, and Dillard’s locations are also drop off locations for WAVY’s “Coats For Families” drive.

Dillard’s

Lynnhaven Mall, MacArthur Center, Greenbrier Mall and Patrick Henry Mall

Dillards.com

Coat Day is December 7

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Dillard’s.