PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Homeowners love to dream about outdoor home improvements, but they often have to dial it back to what they can afford. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with a plan that can lead to your dream outdoor space, just in time for the change of season.

Easton Outdoors

McGuire Place in Newport News

(757) 262-3232

Easton-Outdoors.com

Check out more photos on social media for inspiration. They’re on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.