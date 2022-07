PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hurrah Players are proud to present Descendants: The Musical!

Founder of Hurrah Players, Hugh Copeland, joined HRS to tell us all about the show, which is based on the Disney channel original movie trilogy and features the children of classic Disney movie villains.

There will be four chances to catch the show from July 22-24 at Wells Theatre in Norfolk.

For tickets or more information, visit hurrahplayers.com.