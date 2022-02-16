Demand For Nursing Professionals

Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ve probably heard that the recent pandemic has really impacted staffing and personnel retention for healthcare facilities, specifically in the frontline field of nursing. The bottom line is there is a critical and significant demand for nursing professionals in the future!

Bryant & Stratton College Director of Hampton Roads Campuses, Jeff Thorud joined us to tell us how his college is training student nurses. Their spring 2022 classes start on Wednesday, May 4.

To schedule an appointment, please call the Hampton & Virginia Beach Campuses at 866-873-6936 or visit them online at BryantStratton.edu.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

