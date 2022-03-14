Decide Where You Want to Go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the latest Department of Labor Job Openings & Labor Turnover Report, there are 11.3 million job openings nationally. So, you’re looking but are you applying to the right places for you? And what’s your purpose-driven job search plan?

Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer, joined us today to share some more “deep digging” spring career tips and tricks for you to “bloom where planted.”

Connect with Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer, here, and find her on social media: Instagram and Facebook. Don’t forget to sign up for TCE Friday Updates, loaded with tips and resources.

Also, head here for your next career opportunity, where you can list jobs and so much more!