Decide Where You Want to Go

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the latest Department of Labor Job Openings & Labor Turnover Report, there are 11.3 million job openings nationally. So, you’re looking but are you applying to the right places for you? And what’s your purpose-driven job search plan?

Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer, joined us today to share some more “deep digging” spring career tips and tricks for you to “bloom where planted.”

Connect with Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer, here, and find her on social media: Instagram and Facebook. Don’t forget to sign up for TCE Friday Updates, loaded with tips and resources.

Also, head here for your next career opportunity, where you can list jobs and so much more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories