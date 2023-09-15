PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What would you do if you won a big sum of money? Would you use the money to pay off your debt? Three lucky winners got that chance this week as BayPort Credit Union announced the winners of their BayPort Debt Paydown Sweepstakes. BayPort Credit Union CEO, Jim Mears joined HRS to surprise three winners with $45,000 dollars!

Bayport Credit Union

For more on the Debt Paydown Sweepstakes or any of their financial education tools, call

757-928-8850, 1-800-928-8801 or visit BayportCU.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bayport Credit Union.