PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sleep disorders can be difficult to diagnose, but thankfully there are many available treatments out there. Dr. Brian Briesemeister with the Center for Sleep and TMJ joined Tara Wheeler on HRS to talk about solutions for those suffering with sleep apnea, and other sleep disorders.

Center for Sleep & TMJ

757-929-7100

SleepVA.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Center for Sleep & TMJ.