PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You might have heard of the phrase ‘dancing the stress away,’ which can be perfect for kids as they return to the stress of school.

The Tir Ruaidh Irish Dance Company at Moonlight Dance Studio in Virginia Beach can help alleviate that stress with dance, friendship and fun! Jessica Loring joined HRS with more.

Tir Ruiadh Irish Dance Company at Moonlight Dance Studio is located at 1777 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach. For more information about classes, competitions and programs, call (757) 716-3428 or visit MoonlightdanceVA.com.

You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tir Ruaidh Moonlight Dance Studio