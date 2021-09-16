Dance, Friendship, and Fun!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You might have heard of the phrase ‘dancing the stress away,’ which can be perfect for kids as they return to the stress of school.

The Tir Ruaidh Irish Dance Company at Moonlight Dance Studio in Virginia Beach can help alleviate that stress with dance, friendship and fun! Jessica Loring joined HRS with more.

Tir Ruiadh Irish Dance Company at Moonlight Dance Studio is located at 1777 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach. For more information about classes, competitions and programs, call (757) 716-3428 or visit MoonlightdanceVA.com.

