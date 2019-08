PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While plenty of kids are excited about going back to school, many young students feel stressed! Today, Jessica Loring and Michelle Meyer talked about the power of dance for releasing anxious energy and building confidence.

Tir Ruaidh Irish Dance Company of Moonlight Dance

1777 London Bridge Road #101

Virginia Beach

(757) 716-3428

Facebook @TirRuaidhIrishDance

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Moonlight Dance.