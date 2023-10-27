PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A mother is on a mission to honor her daughter’s legacy, and help others to learn more about their heart health.

Terri Kelly’s daughter, Dajah, died in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition. Terri founded the Daj Love My Heart Foundation Inc. to spread the word about heart-healthy living, and raise funds for the cause. The foundation is hosting a 5k Saturday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. at Mt. Trashmore. Proceeds benefit the Child Life Program at CHKD.

For more information, visit DajLMHFoundation.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.