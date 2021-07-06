Dairy Queen and Girl Scouts Team Up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You know them for their sweet treats and savory menu items, but they are also a big part of the community. This summer Dairy Queen is partnering with the Girl Scouts on a mission and a menu item you don’t want to miss. Matthew Bean, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen joins us on HRS with more details.

If you want to Register for a “Meet and Treat” visit: www.gsccc.org/dairyqueen

Remember the registration deadline is July 15th, and the event is on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Must sign up for girl scouts to qualify.

Dairy Queen has multiple locations in Hampton Roads you can find the nearest one to you online or follow them on social media @dqhamptonroads

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen.