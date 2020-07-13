CYP Diaper Pick Up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have a newborn, you know that diapers are expensive. But if you live in Dare county and could use a little help, the Children and Youth Partnership in Dare County is handing out diapers Monday through Thursday.
The Children & Youth Partnership
Diaper Pick Up is Today through Thursday
9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Center for CYP office in Manteo
Call them at (252) 441-0614 to request the size you need and schedule a pickup time.
It’s simple, contactless, and free!
