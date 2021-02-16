Customized Insurance Coverage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From car accidents to storms, no one can prevent the unexpected from happening and insurance is the best way to safeguard yourself and your finances from those unpredictables. But how do you know if you have the right insurance coverage for your needs? Goosehead Insurance Agency Owner, Andy Kondracki joined us with a smarter way to shop for insurance.

Goosehead Insurance

You can find Andy Kondracki at Goosehead Insurance at 2244 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach. Call (703) 489-0638 or connect online agents.gooseheadinsurance.com



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Goosehead Insurance.