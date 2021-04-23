Customized Foot Pain Relief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you having a hard time staying active because of foot aches and pains? Mallory Campbell from The Good Feet Store joined us with some solutions on how to jump start your wellness.

The Good Feet Store

Newport News at Jefferson Marketplace

(757) 249-7700 or visit GoodFeet.com/newport news

Virginia Beach at Hilltop North Shopping Center

(757) 563-1233 or visit GoodFeet.com/Virginia Beach

Connect on social media @good feet tidewater

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store.