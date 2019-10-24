Custom Built Home With a Purpose

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Homearama 2019 kicks off tomorrow at Culpepper Landing in Chesapeake and one of the showcase homes has a purpose beyond the walls and windows.

Here now to tell us what’s special about the Chesapeake House is Mike Zimmerman from WAVY’s Real Estate Experts on your Side at REMAX Ultra of Hampton Roads along with Joe Benton from East Coast Development Group and Major David Rosado from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s office.

Homearama 2019 begins tomorrow at Culpepper Landing in Chesapeake
Visit Homearama.Tv for more information..

To learn more about Children Today, Leaders Tomorrow, visit CTLT Youth.com

