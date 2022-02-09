PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – February is all about love and there’s nothing sexier than underwear! The Cupid’s Undie Run is coming back to the oceanfront this weekend. Hundreds of locals are stripping down to their underpants to raise awareness of Neurofibromatosis, also called NF.

NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. Runners strip down in solidarity as those who suffer from NF can’t cover up their tumors. Tracy Clere, from Cupid’s Undie Run in Virginia Beach, joined us today with all the details on why this disease hits so close to home.

Since 2010, Cupid’s Charity has raised nearly $22 million with 100% of proceeds funding NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. They are seeing real results including a groundbreaking clinical trial where 70% of participants experienced 20-50% tumor reduction. You can help end NF by volunteering, donating, or running at this year’s event.

The Cupid’s Undie Run will be held Saturday, February 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is $50 and more information can be found HERE.