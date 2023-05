PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Everyone knows someone touched by cancer. Here’s your chance to help do something about it! The 8th annual Crush Cancer cycling event is Sunday in Virginia Beach.

Crush Cancer takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club at 1052 Cardinal Road in Virginia Beach.

All money raised goes directly to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to pioneer research and clinical trials.