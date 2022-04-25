PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – April 24th through the 30th is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Director Malik Brice from the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Victim Services Unit, joined us today with information on the importance of the week and how the office is honoring victims with a Community Resource Fair.

The Community Resource Fair is this Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at “Superblock Park.” That’s located at 26th Street and West Avenue in Newport News.

The Victim’s Services Unit is located at 2501 Washington Avenue, on the 3rd floor, in Newport News. You can connect with both the Newport News Victim’s Services Unit and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on Facebook, or find them online, here. You can also give them a call at (757) 926-7443.

