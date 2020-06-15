Creating Joy and Memories for Loved Ones Diagnosed With Dementia and Alzheimer’s

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How can you create joy and rekindle memories for loved ones? Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living on the Eastern Shore shares the importance of making memories and joyful moments with loved ones diagnosed with dementia and alzheimers.
Commonwealth Senior Living
9 communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore
To reach out to their care team or schedule a virtual tour, visit CommonwealthSL.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.
