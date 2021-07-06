Cradock Patriotic Salute

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Neighborhoods across Hampton Roads will be celebrating the 4th of July with parades, block parties, live music, fireworks and cookouts. This grass-roots type of celebration is what this holiday is all about and it will be on full display July 3 in the Cradock neighborhood. We get all the details from Cradock Civic League president Bracey Parr.

