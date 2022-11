PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army are partnering for the 26th year to kick off the annual Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign has raised more than $2.9 billion since the national kick-off began in 1997.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Charlotte Jones along with the Salvation Army’s national commander Kenneth Hodder joined us today. They spoke about the live Thanksgiving day halftime fun and the importance to give when you see the red kettle.