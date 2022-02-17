Covid Vaccination Event at VLM

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Increasing COVID-19 vaccination distribution is a primary goal for Celebrate Healthcare, and finding ways to offer the vaccine through unique opportunities is their specialty.

Gaylene Kanoyton with Celebrate Healthcare joined HRS with the details about a free vaccination and booster event at the Virginia Living Museum.

Celebrate Healthcare
The event is Sunday, February 20 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Virginia Living Museum
Bring the family to get vaccinated and tour the museum for free
Plus get a free rapid COVID-19 at-home test

For more information, get in touch with the folks at Celebrate Healthcare by calling (757) 287-0277 or by visiting celebratehealthcare.net.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter