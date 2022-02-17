Covid Vaccination Event at VLM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Increasing COVID-19 vaccination distribution is a primary goal for Celebrate Healthcare, and finding ways to offer the vaccine through unique opportunities is their specialty.

Gaylene Kanoyton with Celebrate Healthcare joined HRS with the details about a free vaccination and booster event at the Virginia Living Museum.

Celebrate Healthcare

The event is Sunday, February 20 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Virginia Living Museum

Bring the family to get vaccinated and tour the museum for free

Plus get a free rapid COVID-19 at-home test

For more information, get in touch with the folks at Celebrate Healthcare by calling (757) 287-0277 or by visiting celebratehealthcare.net.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.