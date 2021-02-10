COVID-19 Vaccine Information from Williamsburg Drug Company

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a critical step to get through the pandemic and pharmacies are the key to getting those shots into arms quickly and safely. Pharmacist Ken Leary from Williamsburg Drug Company joined us with some helpful and timely information about how to get the vaccine.

Williamsburg Drug Company
For more COVID-19 vaccine information, get in touch with the team at Williamsburg Drug Company
240 McLaws Circle in Williamsburg
Call (757) 229-1041 or visit Williamsburgdrug.com/covid-19-testing
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Williamsburg Drug Company.

