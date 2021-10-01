COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stopping the spread and reducing COVID-19 infection starts with getting vaccinated.

Stephen T. Williams with the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts joined HRS with valuable information about how they will bring vaccines to you, your event or your business as part of their Vaccine Outreach Strike Team.

Call (757) 594-8482 for more information or to make an appointment or visit VACCINATE VIRGINIA.gov

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter