COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stopping the spread and reducing COVID-19 infection starts with getting vaccinated.

Stephen T. Williams with the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts joined HRS with valuable information about how they will bring vaccines to you, your event or your business as part of their Vaccine Outreach Strike Team.

Call (757) 594-8482 for more information or to make an appointment or visit VACCINATE VIRGINIA.gov

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts.