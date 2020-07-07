COVID-19 Treatment Study

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From transmission to treatment, there is a lot we still don’t know about COVID-19. A local clinical research team needs your help to learn more. TPMG Clinical Research Division Director Dr. Vijay Subramaniam joined us with the details on this new treatment trial looking for participants who have been recently diagnosed with mild to moderate symptoms.

TPMG Clinical Research Division

COVID-19 INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT TRIAL

Call (757) 741-0981 or email

CLINICAL TRIALS at TPMGPC.COM for more information

You can also visit CLINICALTRIAL.NET

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.

