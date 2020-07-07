COVID-19 Treatment Study

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From transmission to treatment, there is a lot we still don’t know about COVID-19. A local clinical research team needs your help to learn more. TPMG Clinical Research Division Director Dr. Vijay Subramaniam joined us with the details on this new treatment trial looking for participants who have been recently diagnosed with mild to moderate symptoms.

TPMG Clinical Research Division
COVID-19 INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT TRIAL
Call (757) 741-0981 or email
CLINICAL TRIALS at TPMGPC.COM for more information
You can also visit CLINICALTRIAL.NET

