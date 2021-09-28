COVID-19 Treatment Study

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a COVID 19 treatment study going on right here in Hampton Roads Principal Investigator, Dr. Linda Schneider, joined us with more about this study and who can participate.

TPMG Clinical Research Division Newport News to learn more about their COVID-19 Treatment Study get in touch with Dr. Schneider and her team by calling (757) 232-8836. You can also visit MyTPMG.com and connect on social media @tidewaterphysicians.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Clinical Research Division

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter